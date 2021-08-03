Datamine (DAM) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $438,882.89 and approximately $15,278.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00393395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.82 or 0.00876511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,870 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

