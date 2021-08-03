DATx Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DATx has a total market capitalization of $977,099.48 and $623,576.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars.

