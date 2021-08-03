DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.30 or 0.99880463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.