David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.44. 356,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $433.17.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.