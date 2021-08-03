David Seth Cohen Sells 69,962 Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of Precipio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Seth Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precipio alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of Precipio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $160,310.22.

Precipio stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,622. Precipio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.