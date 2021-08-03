Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

