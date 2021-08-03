DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.66. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.400 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

DaVita stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 616,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,637. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

