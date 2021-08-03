Dawn Mattoon Sells 346 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $18,611.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 243 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $11,741.76.

QTRX traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 147,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,714. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.