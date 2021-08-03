DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,875. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

