DecentBet Price Tops $0.0034 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $640,648.40 and approximately $688.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

