Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $89.64 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,132,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,637,445 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.