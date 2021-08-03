Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,532.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $325,211.34 and approximately $2,532.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

