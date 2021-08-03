Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,178.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $686,727.96 and approximately $53,178.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,706,062 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

