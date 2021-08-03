Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.