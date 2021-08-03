Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $424.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.34. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $427.34.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

