DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.18 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $315,562.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.