DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $5.80 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $321.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,542,070 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

