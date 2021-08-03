Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $175.83 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

