DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Hits $268,752.66

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $268,752.66 and $285.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,905,613 coins and its circulating supply is 16,176,939 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

