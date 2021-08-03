DeFiChain Price Tops $2.41 (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $723.97 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006294 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

