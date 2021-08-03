DeFiner (FIN) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $250,126.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

