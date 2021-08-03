DEJAVE Reaches One Day Volume of $136.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $681,322.37 and approximately $136.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $258.57 or 0.00675479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

