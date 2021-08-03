Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 5,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 4,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183 over the last ninety days. 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 1,218.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Delcath Systems worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

