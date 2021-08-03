Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$153.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

