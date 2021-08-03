DeltaChain Trading Down 81.5% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00428678 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001175 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.16 or 0.00872961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

