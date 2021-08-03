Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $228.06 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Dent has a total market cap of $228.06 million and $22.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

