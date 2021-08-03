DePay Trading Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $25,253.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

