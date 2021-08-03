DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006473 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $171,871.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,489.07 or 1.00052528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00845221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

