Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $812,245.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Dero has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $117.99 million and $812,245.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00028521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.18 or 0.06475867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01377105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00358686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00129066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00599209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00366886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00289550 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

