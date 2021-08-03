Dero (DERO) Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $10.72 or 0.00028093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $115.33 million and approximately $593,309.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

