Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 42471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,831,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $15,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.