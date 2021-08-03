Dether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,428.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Dether coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $941,765.96 and approximately $46,428.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.