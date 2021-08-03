Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

ZI stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 498,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

