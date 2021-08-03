Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBOEY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 32,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,385. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

