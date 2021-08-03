Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.85 ($11.58). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.55 ($11.23), with a volume of 3,985,303 shares traded.

LHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

