Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.12 million and $718,232.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00234832 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

