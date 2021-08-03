Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0039

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Devery has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $244,777.22 and $5,252.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

