DEXTools Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $508,094.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $508,094.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 98,849,852 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

