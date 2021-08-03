Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diageo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.19. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,941. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.07.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

