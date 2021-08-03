Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 3.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $199.43. 6,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $200.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

