Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.16 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $15,322.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 353.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00082281 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,618,072 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.