Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.71. Approximately 110,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,294,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.