Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,450. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

