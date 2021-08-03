DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Down 5.2%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.84 and last traded at 9.84. Approximately 45,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,026,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.38.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

