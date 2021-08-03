Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Update

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diginex by 435.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. Diginex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

