DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Tops $98.67 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00409905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.01075346 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,972,689 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

