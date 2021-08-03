Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $303,766.25 and $64.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,435.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.92 or 0.06597921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.77 or 0.01404368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00362895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00591613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00361011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00302679 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,635,028 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

