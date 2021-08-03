Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 35% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $174,994.60 and approximately $63.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.66 or 0.06483835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.88 or 0.01375086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00358148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00128772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00598561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00366144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00287991 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,632,988 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

