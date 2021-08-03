Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.04 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

