Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

